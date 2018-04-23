Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Art of the Avocado competition winners announced

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/24/2018 at 1:19am

Shane Gibson photo

Art of the Avocado winning artists include, from left, Ruth Hess, Anne Youngblood, Diane Haydon, Denise Gillen, Annah Hill, Bill Pratt, Lou Taucher and Chris Cannariato.

FALLBROOK - Judging for the Art of the Avocado competition was held April 8 at Brandon Gallery. Awards were presented to the the winning artists who attended the private reception that day.

There is still time to vote for the "People's Choice Award" by visiting the Brandon Gallery, 105 North Main Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the Avocado Festival, April 15. The winner will be notified that evening and posted on www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/ where photos of all the winners can also be found.

The contest is sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Co. For more information, contact Anita K...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/25/2018 23:54