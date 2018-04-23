Art of the Avocado competition winners announced

FALLBROOK - Judging for the Art of the Avocado competition was held April 8 at Brandon Gallery. Awards were presented to the the winning artists who attended the private reception that day.

There is still time to vote for the "People's Choice Award" by visiting the Brandon Gallery, 105 North Main Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the Avocado Festival, April 15. The winner will be notified that evening and posted on www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/ where photos of all the winners can also be found.

The contest is sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Co. For more information, contact Anita K...