Try something new this grilling season

FALLBROOK – Grilling is the preferred method of cooking for many people, perhaps because it combines the great outdoors with delicious food. And, it's fun.

When grilling, many people are comfortable sticking with traditional backyard barbecue fare, such as hot dogs and hamburgers. But those who want to expand their grilling horizons can try the following simple recipe for "Grilled Chicken and Onion Skewers" from Amy Kaneko's "Let's Cook Japanese Food!" (Chronicle Books).

Grilled Chicken & Onion Skewers

Makes 10 to 12 skewers

Basting Sauce (optional)

1/2 c...