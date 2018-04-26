Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Try something new this grilling season

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2018 at 8:52am

FALLBROOK – Grilling is the preferred method of cooking for many people, perhaps because it combines the great outdoors with delicious food. And, it's fun.

When grilling, many people are comfortable sticking with traditional backyard barbecue fare, such as hot dogs and hamburgers. But those who want to expand their grilling horizons can try the following simple recipe for "Grilled Chicken and Onion Skewers" from Amy Kaneko's "Let's Cook Japanese Food!" (Chronicle Books).

Grilled Chicken & Onion Skewers

Makes 10 to 12 skewers

Basting Sauce (optional)

1/2 c...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/28/2018 03:38