Arteaga, Gripper, Ortiz and Tanner saluted as Students of the Month

The Students of the Month for May are, from left, Ashley Tanner, Santiana Gripper, Julian Arteaga and Erick Ortiz.

Four young leaders were recognized May 3, when Julian Arteaga, Santiana Gripper, Erick Ortiz and Ashley Tanner of Fallbrook Union High School were feted as the Students of the Month for May at an awards breakfast at North Coast Church.

Arteaga was the first student to be celebrated, and he was nominated by Fallbrook High teacher Adriana Lopez.

"He is kind, he is humble, a dedicated student who has tremendous generosity," Lopez said of Arteaga. "He portrays a strong, positive confidence. He takes initiative in the classroom and in sports."

Lopez explained that Arteaga, a multi-sport athlete who was awarded the school's Athlete of the Year Award in 2016, has maintained a GPA above 3.0 and has achieved high SAT scores despite his busy sports schedule.

"He's a well-rounded great leader both in sports and as a student at Fallbrook High School and as a representative of our community," Lopez said. "He has volunteered numerous hours helping the youth in our community."

Alana Milton, the Associated Student Body director, informed the audience that Arteaga was voted homecoming king, "which attests to how much his student peers respect him and see him as a leader."

Arteaga, like all the honorees, began his speech by thanking his teachers and the Student of the Month committee and the sponsors of the event. The accomplished rugby player announced that he would be attending Grand Canyon University on a rugby scholarship.

"I love Fallbrook, and it's really cool with sports, or as a student, to represent Fallbrook," Arteaga said. "For rugby – our Fallbrook logo – the 'F' is right here on the middle of your chest and it's like, oh yeah, it's so cool, that's you."

Arteaga plans to major in business with hopes of becoming "a really successful business man." He also plans to keep playing rugby as long as his career allows.

"I know I want to come back to Fallbrook and hopefully coach if I can," Arteaga said.

Dr. Shaunte Knox, principal of Honor House, and teacher Kathy Beal nominated and introduced Gripper, a cheerleader and gymnast whose favorite subjects include psychology, English and history.

"She is a kind, thoughtful, helpful, intelligent and extremely goal-oriented young lady," Knox said of Gripper. "She brightens the day of anyone she comes in contact with and is an advocate for other students to make sure that they're doing OK. Academically, she has excelled. She currently has a 3.75 GPA."

Knox added that Gripper is involved with peer mediation and volunteers in the community.

"When I look at her I think, 'God, when I have a child one day, I want her to be just like her,'" Knox said. "She's just a wonderful young lady."

Beal described Gripper as a "well-rounded young woman" who brings out the best in other students with her kind and humble leadership.

"She is a young woman of grace and dignity," Beal said. "What I see in her is the tenacity of a scholar, the agility of a gymnast, the enthusiasm of a cheerleader and the kindness of a philanthropist. I love the way she's shown kindness to all of us."

Gripper informed the audience that she has been accepted by her top choice for college, Concordia University in Irvine, a private Christian university. She thanked her mother for providing support "in everything I do."

"She has been the one I look up to because she's so smart, and I don't know how she does it," Gripper said. "I swear she is like 'Superwoman' to me because she has four kids and three degrees and she's in the military. She's inspired me to want to be a neuropsychiatrist and get my doctorate. Honestly, the way she helps people is the reason I want to help people and help people achieve their best."

Dr. Stephanie Osowski, assistant principal at Fallbrook High, nominated Ortiz, who will be the first in his family to go to college. Ortiz has been accepted to University of California San Diego and will take his classes at Revelle College.

"His mom works in an avocado factory, and his dad's a handyman," Osowski said. "He's seen how hard his parents have worked to create the best life for him and his family."

Osowski said Ortiz has shined academically all four years at Fallbrook High, noting he's been on the principal's honor roll, has earned the AP Scholar Award and been a member of the academic decathlon team.

"He's focused his energy on his academics, and it absolutely shows," Osowski said. "From being a freshman and being an English learner, he has always maintained a 3.5 GPA and has taken honors (classes). This year, he is taking six AP classes and taking the test for all of them."

Osowski added that Ortiz has been able to excel in the classroom while also helping out at home with his siblings and in the community.

"He's done a lot of community service," Osowski said. "He's always looking at how can I make our community better."

Ortiz had meningitis as a young child and nearly died, the experience led him to decide to study human biology in college, he said, and "pursue the pre-medical path." He thanked his family for their support and singled out his mother for her encouragement.

"There's several reasons I choose the pre-medical path besides just the prestige and all that," Ortiz said. "It's more about my past. Those doctors work miracles, and my mom has kept reminding me throughout my life that I could be like those doctors one day, helping others, people that are in need. I would like to aspire to be that kind a person, one that helps others."

Teacher Lauren Jones nominated Tanner, describing her as a young woman with great character.

"She's very quiet, very reserved and very humble," Jones said. "She's involved in safe school ambassadors and participates in challenge day. She places a lot of importance on doing things and participating in things that are supportive of her peers, where she's listening to her peers and kind of developing that sense of empathy for them and supporting them in their needs."

Jones said that Tanner takes AP courses, is part of the academic team and writes for the school newspaper.

"I feel like when I look at students to nominate for something like this, academics are so important, but character, really to me, is the first thing I'm looking at, and I feel like Ashley just kind of embodies that character that I want to see," Jones said.

Tanner, a third-generation Fallbrook High Warrior, thanked her family for encouraging her "pursuits and dreams." She also thanked the "many influential teachers" she has had in her life for "everything you have taught me."

"I am so honored and very grateful to be at this beautiful banquet that recognizes hard work and dedication toward school work," Tanner said. "As graduation is nearing, I can happily say I'll be attending Palomar (College) in the fall. I will later transfer to Northern Arizona University. After completing my education, I aspire to earn my teaching credential and master's degree to be an elementary school teacher."

The May 3 event was the final Student of the Month awards breakfast for the 2017-2018 school year. The recognition breakfast is put on by Fallbrook Student of the Month, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring outstanding students in the Fallbrook Union High School District. Financial sponsors of the event are Angel Society as platinum sponsor, Coldwell Banker Village Properties as gold sponsor, Fallbrook Village Rotary as gold sponsor, Fallbrook Republican Women Federated as silver sponsor, Fallbrook PTSA as silver sponsor, Fallbrook Vintage Car Club as bronze sponsor and Bella Dental as bronze sponsor.