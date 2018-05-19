Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Pop icon Billy Ocean to perform at Pala

 
Last updated 5/19/2018 at 2:36pm

Billy Ocean will perform at Pala Casino Spa & Resort, Oct. 6.

PALA – British pop icon Billy Ocean will perform 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6, at Pala Casino Spa & Resort's Starlight Theater.

Ocean has scored gold and platinum records worldwide and has had No. 1 pop chart hits in the United States, Australia, Germany, Holland and the United Kingdom while achieving extraordinary success as both a singer and songwriter.

Ocean got his initial break when he signed with GTO Records for whom his second single, the Motown-inspired "Love Really Hurts Without You," reached No. 2 in the U.K. and No. 12 in the U.S. Two top 20 hits, "Love On Delivery" and "Stone Me," followed then "Red Light Spells Danger" became a smash hit in both the U.K. and U.S.

In 1986, his "When the Going Gets Tough (the Tough Get Going)" became the theme song for the Hollywood hit movie, "Jewel of the Nile," that featured Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito. He launched the "Love Zone" album, which went straight to No. 2 on the U.K. charts and stayed in the top 40 for six months. Meanwhile, "There Will Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)" hit No. 1 on the U.S. pop charts.

Ocean just keeps going, and he introduced a double CD, "Here You Are; the Best of Billy Ocean," in 2017 in the U.S., which features new tracks and a selection of his greatest hits.

Tickets are on sale with no service charge at the Pala box office, http://www.palacasino.com and (877) 946-7252. Tickets also are available at http://www.startickets.com and (800) 585-3737.

 
