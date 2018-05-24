Vintage Car Show is right around the corner

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club (FVCC) invites all ladies and gentlemen to start their engines! It's that time of the year again, as the club celebrates its 53rd annual Vintage Car Show on the grass at the Pala Mesa Resort, Sunday, May 27. It is literally, just around the corner, so mark it on the calendar; it will be a great event for the Fallbrook community.

To update the progress of the Porsche T1 Speedster at California Porsche Restoration (CPR), it has left the body work stage and is now in the paint preparation stage (see photos).

The underside was double-checked for authenticity, sealed and coated with a factory-style undercoat to reduce noise and protect from moisture. The underside is now complete and the car is awaiting its turn to be sealed and primed with final adjustments following shortly thereafter. To the untrained eye, the progress may seem agonizingly slow, but in reality, it is coming along extremely well. Come see the car in Restoration Road.

This Porsche T1 Speedster is being restored by CPR.

On May 19, members of FVCC took eight cars to the KUSI TV studios in San Diego, for a live TV broadcast, showcasing cars and their upcoming car show. Dave Stall, who has an automobile spot every Saturday on KUSI was their host. It was a great success. To see the show, go to http://www.kusi.com/dave-stall-fallbrook-vintage-car-show/. KUSI may also broadcast segments of the car show live.

There are over 450 cars pre-registered. Therefore, registration is closed. There will be no registration at the show.

Packards and Porsches are the featured cars this year. Restoration Road will be anchored by Fallbrook's own CPR , with three Porsches, in various stages of restoration.

This year's show is shaping up to be the best yet. Make a day of it, bring the family and enjoy the beautiful cars in a beautiful venue. The show is free and there is free parking. Go to http://www.FallbrookVintageCarClub.org for complete information.

All proceeds from the show benefit local non profit organizations.