Rasta Paw fundraiser is cool event

The second annual Reggae & Arts Festival – Rasta Paw – held recently at Casa Estrella's beautiful outdoor venue is estimated to have brought in $20,000 to benefit the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, along with the Fallbrook Riders Field and SNAP, the lovingly nicknamed "neuter scooter." Turns out sipping jalapeno cucumber margaritas and eating street tacos for a cause works.

This year's event was spectacular and featured eight reggae bands, including headliner Fluid Foundation. The local band was nominated for "World Album of the Year" at the 2017 San Diego Music Awards and it partnered up to host Rasta Paw. Renowned reggae bands Special Blend, HighMinded, Indica Roots, New Leaf, The Tones, Junior Keith and Kingsland also performed.

Pato Banton, Dan Kelly, Marlon Asher and Kaleo of Pepper also supported the event, which resulted in a lovely afternoon of smiles, peace, love and support.

Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary was founded in June 2002 – nine months after the horrible tragedy of 9-11 – by local philanthropist and animal lover Janet LuCore. "I just had to do something and we continue to save what we can," said LuCore. "That's the mission of the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary."

There are a lot of charity events that raise money for great causes but with a lot of donation dollars sucked up for administrative costs. Not so with Rasta Paw as 100 percent of each dollar that was donated is going to feed and/or care for animals at these three programs.

"I'm in this to save animals, period," said Teddie Borges, partner of Rasta Paw Inc. "We all are."

A little girl and her canine friend take a seat at the Rasta Paw Festival.

Borges is a woman who just can't quit – or retire – or just not work. She's driven to make a difference in the community and to take care of the animal population of Fallbrook and beyond.

This summer SNAP will make its first stop in Fallbrook. SNAP needs a venue in town, so anyone that wants to help dogs and cats get neutered at a reduced cost should call Dorell at (760) 815-0945.

"I want to give a shout out to our amazing partners, sponsors, supporters, artists and entertainers – especially Rob Eldon of Fluid Foundation, Heather Englebrecht of Rasta Paw Partners and Karen Estes, board member of the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary," said Borges. "This is rapidly becoming a crazy cool event that does a lot of good in our community and future communities to come."

Those that weren't able to attend Rasta Paw can still make a direct donation to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary at http://fallbrookanimalsanctuary.org.