FAA to welcome Colosia at June meeting

"Jungle House" is a work by artist Char Cee Colosia, the upcoming speaker and demonstrator at the Fallbrook Art Association meeting, June 16.

FALLBROOK – The public is invited to the Fallbrook Art Association meeting, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 16, at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road.

The meeting will include a critique of members' paintings – one work each – by guest artist Char Cee Colosia, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., followed by a demonstration in watercolor.

Colosia has been painting for over 45 years in all mediums and has earned first place awards in juried shows throughout the county.

Colosia studied art at Palomar College and also studied with Charles Reid, Bob Wood and Timothy Clark of Art Student League of New York. She studied with Richard Scott, architectural illustrator and licensed landscape architect, and was recently inspired by his latest book, "Sketching from Square One."

"I want to teach students to experiment with the medium in order to be fearless," Colosia said. "When one is free of restrictions and rules, that is when the spirit of creativity emerges."

Artist Char Cee Colosia paints at a lagoon.

Colosia concentrates on contour drawing and prefers the medium of watercolor to be fluid and painterly rather than a rendering. She teaches at senior facilities in the San Diego area and conducts outdoor painting lessons in watercolor and oil during summer and autumn at her ranch in Vista. Her paintings can be seen in Off Track Gallery in Encinitas and Carlsbad Oceanside Art League in Carlsbad.

Following her demonstration, Colosia will conduct a watercolor workshop, 1 to4 p.m. The workshop is open to both beginners and advanced painters, members and non-members.

The cost for members is $40, with $35 going to the artist and $5 to the association, and the cost for non-members is $50 with $45 going to the artist and $5 to the association. To register, call Carol Reardon at (760) 731-6677. Participants need to register in advance by sending in checks to reserve a spot. Reardon will email registered participants a list of supplies to bring and the class agenda.