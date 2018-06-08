Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

James Bernard Oenning

 
Last updated 6/8/2018



James Bernard Oenning passed May 9, 2018 and is survived by wife Paula, daughter Shauna, and brother Bob. Jim was born in Spokane, Washington, was raised in northern Idaho and earned an electrical engineering degree from University of Idaho.

Jim worked as the Tax Doctor in Fallbrook, the community he currently lived in and loved. Memorial service will be held June 10, 3 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 488 Industrial Way, Fallbrook, CA 92028





 
