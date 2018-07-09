County adopts budget focusing on critical needs

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted June 26 to adopt a revised recommended budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

That action means the budget for the upcoming year will increase $484.5 million, or 8.4 percent, over the current year for a total of $6.27 billion.

Helping the homeless and those with substance abuse and mental health issues are among the areas seeing most significant increases under the balanced budget plan. The new budget also emphasizes breaking barriers for people leaving the criminal justice system, addresses the affordable housing crisis, the quality o...