Call goes out to artists for Remembering 9/11 art competition

FALLBROOK – The third annual "Remembering 9/11" exhibition and competition invites artists "to create a patriotic themed work of art, honoring our military, veterans, first responders and our Country," and is sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.

The exhibition will be held at Brandon Gallery Sept. 4 - 28, 2018. The artwork will be judged by the community. The "People's Choice Award" can be voted on Sept. 4 through Sept. 9 at the gallery. A reception will be held Sunday, Sept. 9, where the winners will be announced and awards presented.

The competition is open to everyone. New this year is the Photography category. The artwork may be created in any medium and may be no larger than 32 inches on any side, including frame, and weigh no more than 20lbs. Wire hangers only, with ends wrapped for safety.

The entry fee is $25 for one entry, $45 for two entries. Entry fees will benefit the "Harrington Family" of the Fallbrook Firefighters Association.

Cash awards in each category are: first place – $300, second place – $200 and third place – $100. Two additional awards of $75 each will be presented by Phyllis Sweeney: The Encouragement Factor and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Also, Fallbrook Propane Gas Company will choose the "Sponsor Award" and the cash award is $350.

Artwork must be delivered to Brandon Gallery Saturday, Aug. 25, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Brandon Gallery is located at 105 N. Main Avenue.

Prospectus and entry form can be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Co., Brandon Gallery (or downloaded from fallbrookbrandongallery.org), Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce (or downloaded from fallbrookchamberofcommere.org), or requested by email. For information or to register, contact Anita Kimzey, (714) 222-2462 (cell), (760) 731-0277 (home), or email: register@fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.