'Once' transports audience to Ireland

The band plays on the stage as part of the play in "Once" at Lamb's Players Theatre.

"What could be more important than love?" Finding it, keeping it, letting it go, or breathing life back into it?

"Once" is a small Irish film out of Dublin that still resonates around the globe. Rewritten for the stage by Enda Walsh with music and lyrics by Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard, "Once" opened on Broadway garnering eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Making its West Coast premiere, "Once" is presented locally by Lamb's Players Theatre (L.P.T.) while each actor tries wholeheartedly to speak with an Irish accent. Yet, too often, it is impossible to follow the dialogue....