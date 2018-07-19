Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to the Village News 

'Once' transports audience to Ireland

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/25/2018 at 2:45pm

John Howard

The band plays on the stage as part of the play in "Once" at Lamb's Players Theatre.

"What could be more important than love?" Finding it, keeping it, letting it go, or breathing life back into it?

"Once" is a small Irish film out of Dublin that still resonates around the globe. Rewritten for the stage by Enda Walsh with music and lyrics by Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard, "Once" opened on Broadway garnering eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Making its West Coast premiere, "Once" is presented locally by Lamb's Players Theatre (L.P.T.) while each actor tries wholeheartedly to speak with an Irish accent. Yet, too often, it is impossible to follow the dialogue....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017