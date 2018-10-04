Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warriors defeat Jaguars for first league win

 
Last updated 10/8/2018 at 2:51pm



A Sept. 27 home match against Valley Center High School gave the Fallbrook High School girls volleyball team the Warriors' first Valley League win of 2018.

Fallbrook's 25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21 victory over the Jaguars gave the Warriors a 1-3 Valley League record along with a 10-9 overall mark which became 12-12 after the Scripps Ranch Tournament later in the week.

"Since we passed very well, we got good hits," said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson. "We just did not do well in the serve-receive."

The Warriors' league season began Sept. 18 with a 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20 loss at Escondido....



