Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Madrigals to perform at Fallbrook Women's Connection event

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/14/2018 at 10:14am

The Fallbrook Women's Connection program Oct. 19 will include a performance by the Fallbrook Madrigals.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection will welcome the Fallbrook Madrigals to its program Friday, Oct. 19, at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens. Brunch will be served in the Beverly Mansion, 10 a.m. until noon.

The Madrigals will perform songs from "Shrek the Musical" under the direction of Heather Smith.

There will also be a collection of fall arrangements available for raffle fun.

Guest speaker Pat Van Gorder, a published author and motivational speaker, will talk about "The Best of Friends." Pianist Jean Dixon will provide music.

The cost per ticket is $22, cash or check, and includes brunch. The Grand Tradition is located at 220 Grand Tradition Way; enter at the corner of Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way, near the Econo Lodge. Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations.

To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. The Fallbrook Women's Connection is sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/15/2018 03:07