Madrigals to perform at Fallbrook Women's Connection event

The Fallbrook Women's Connection program Oct. 19 will include a performance by the Fallbrook Madrigals.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection will welcome the Fallbrook Madrigals to its program Friday, Oct. 19, at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens. Brunch will be served in the Beverly Mansion, 10 a.m. until noon.

The Madrigals will perform songs from "Shrek the Musical" under the direction of Heather Smith.

There will also be a collection of fall arrangements available for raffle fun.

Guest speaker Pat Van Gorder, a published author and motivational speaker, will talk about "The Best of Friends." Pianist Jean Dixon will provide music.

The cost per ticket is $22, cash or check, and includes brunch. The Grand Tradition is located at 220 Grand Tradition Way; enter at the corner of Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way, near the Econo Lodge. Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations.

To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. The Fallbrook Women's Connection is sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.