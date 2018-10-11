Deputies participate in Pink Patch Project

SAN DIEGO – During the month of October, deputies have the option of wearing a pink version of their uniform patch. The patches spark conversation with the public and bring attention to the fight against breast cancer during the awareness month.

The hashtag #PinkPatchProject started with the Seal Beach Police Department in Orange County in 2013 and is now a nationwide effort. It is the second year the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the public awareness campaign.

For $10 each, the public can purchase the commemorative patches during business hours at the Depu...