Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Deputies participate in Pink Patch Project

 
Last updated 10/14/2018 at 3:18pm



SAN DIEGO – During the month of October, deputies have the option of wearing a pink version of their uniform patch. The patches spark conversation with the public and bring attention to the fight against breast cancer during the awareness month.

The hashtag #PinkPatchProject started with the Seal Beach Police Department in Orange County in 2013 and is now a nationwide effort. It is the second year the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the public awareness campaign.

For $10 each, the public can purchase the commemorative patches during business hours at the Depu...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

Our Family of Publications Includes:

