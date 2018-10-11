Martinez inspires Live Well San Diego Advance attendees

U.S. Army veteran, actor, advocate, best-selling author and "Dancing with the Stars" champion for season 13, J.R. Martinez inspires the audience with his talk at the Live Well San Diego Advance, Oct. 2.

J.R. Martinez never wanted to be a motivational speaker, he said. It was never in his plans.

But the wounded U.S. Army veteran, actor, advocate and best-selling author found himself center stage, Oct. 2, at Live Well San Diego Advance, telling his story and inspiring the estimated 1,300 attendees to take control of their lives and use their personal stories as fuel to help others in the San Diego community.

The advance was all about "Connecting the Unconnected to Live Well" as Live Well partners and community organizations came together with the county to network and share ideas and infor...