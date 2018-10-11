Parkinson's support group to meet Oct. 26

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting, Friday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fellowship Hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

This month’s speaker is Shelly Cobb of www.Thrivewell.com. She will discuss “How Food Affects Your Body – Reducing Inflammation Pain and Mobility Challenges in relation to Parkinson’s.”

Cobb is a certified nutritionist, holistic health practitioner and owner of www.Thrivewell.com.

“Years ago I had a health crisis an...