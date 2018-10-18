The first three seconds

Amelia Smith

Amelia Smith & Associates

According the National Association of Realtors, it takes online home shoppers three seconds to view the initial photo of your home and decide whether to "click through" to the entire presentation. How important is the primary photo an agent selects? It is critical.

Personally, I call it the "money shot." When I collaborate with my photographer to shoot a property, it is the one we agonize over. That photo must be captivating, of the highest quality and framed just right to make an exciting capture.

According to studies, it should be a front el...