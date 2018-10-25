Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Fallbrook Democratic Club hosts November meeting

 
Last updated 10/25/2018 at 6:36pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Nov. 1 at the Hilltop Center, 331 East Elder St. Social time begins 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

This meeting will cover the pre-election issues, including a phone bank, organizing the weekend Get Out The Vote effort and a discussion regarding 2019 club objectives. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings 8 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 South Mission Road. Interested persons are welcome.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

 
