Fallbrook Democratic Club hosts November meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Nov. 1 at the Hilltop Center, 331 East Elder St. Social time begins 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

This meeting will cover the pre-election issues, including a phone bank, organizing the weekend Get Out The Vote effort and a discussion regarding 2019 club objectives. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings 8 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 South Mission Road. Interested persons are welcome.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.