Bird club meeting is Nov. 3

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will welcome guest speaker Jill Thorburn to its meeting Saturday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. at the

Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave.

Thorburn will present “My Experience with Raising Aviary Birds” and share a glimpse into how she keeps her birds and the techniques she has learned that have helped her.

Thorburn’s love of birds began when she was 4 years old and received her first pet duck, she said.

Thorburn has always kept birds throughout the years but she said she has focused more on keeping waterfowl. She began keeping exotic aviary birds about 15 years ago and said she is still learning something new about birds every day.

Refreshments will be available for a small donation. North County Aviculturists is holding a regular meeting due to the cancellation of the 2018 San Diego Bird Mart. For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.