Sheriff's staff to have Coffee with the Community

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation is holding a Coffee with the Community on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 9-10 a.m. at Brooktown Kitchen & Coffee, 139 S. Main Ave.

This gives the public a chance to chat with the station's command staff, deputies, crime prevention specialist and senior volunteers in a casual setting and exchange ideas and concerns over a free cup of coffee.

Community outreach is a top priority of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Members of the community should feel comfortable bringing problems related to safety and security to the department's staff.

Everyone is invited to come and make a positive difference in their community.

For more information, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Jake Kruger at (760) 451-3124 or visit http://www.sdsheriff.net/crimeprevention.