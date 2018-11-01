Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff's staff to have Coffee with the Community

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2018 at 8:58pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation is holding a Coffee with the Community on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 9-10 a.m. at Brooktown Kitchen & Coffee, 139 S. Main Ave.

This gives the public a chance to chat with the station's command staff, deputies, crime prevention specialist and senior volunteers in a casual setting and exchange ideas and concerns over a free cup of coffee.

Community outreach is a top priority of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Members of the community should feel comfortable bringing problems related to safety and security to the department's staff.

Everyone is invited to come and make a positive difference in their community.

For more information, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Jake Kruger at (760) 451-3124 or visit http://www.sdsheriff.net/crimeprevention.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/02/2018 15:22