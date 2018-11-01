The latest in avocado nutrition science is shared at annual conference

MISSION VIEJO – In its sixth year, Love One Today, the Hass Avocado Board’s initiative to advance the nutrition science behind avocado consumption, exhibited at the 2018 Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo in Washington, Oct. 20-23.

The Hass Avocado Board educated food and nutrition professionals on the attributes and benefits of avocados for human health for every age.

As the premier health and nutrition expo, FNCE offers the Love One Today program the opportunity to network, educate and engage influential health professionals who are counseling Americans about food and nutrition as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Throughout the three-day expo, the Love One Today team connected with attendees through 20-minute learning sessions in the Avocado Goodness Community Lounge. The information-filled, science-based sessions explored the Love One Today Nutrition Research Program with Hass Avocado Board’s director of nutrition, Dr. Nikki Ford, where participants heard about the latest research about cardiovascular health, healthy living, weight management and Type 2 diabetes.

“Healthcare professionals are at the forefront of impacting the health and wellness of Americans through diet and nutrition, and we were pleased to have had the opportunity to engage them in our work once again this year at FNCE,” Emiliano Escobedo, executive director of the Hass Avocado Board, said. “Showcasing our robust nutrition research program and #TeamGoodFat collaboration with the California Walnut Commission and Seafood Nutrition Partnership to promote the importance of good fats as part of a healthy diet continues to be of critical importance to improving the overall health of Americans.”

Back for a second year was Love One Today’s partnership with the California Walnut Commission, and new partner, Seafood Nutrition Partnership for a #TeamGoodFat discussion on Instagram. Expo attendees were encouraged to capture and post a meal that contains any number of the Team Good Fat foods to Instagram.

During each of the expo days, lucky winners were awarded $100 Visa gift cards for their participation. The alliance aimed at further educating attendees about the role of good fats in a healthy diet, leveraging the good fats present in avocados, seafood and walnuts.

“Love One Today’s attendance at FNCE is a great way to highlight not just the health benefits of avocado, but also the incredible versatility of this unique fruit,” Love One Today spokesperson, registered dietician and Avocado Goodness expert, Erin Palinski-Wade, said. “As a health professional, understanding why avocados should be a regular part of the diet and learning how they can be incorporated into a variety of dishes empowers dietitians like me to help their clients translate the science into action.”

To drive further awareness of the Love One Today Nutrition Research Program off the show floor, more than 60 members of the Food and Culinary Professionals Dietetic Practice Group gathered together for an entertaining evening featuring an engaging presentation and interactive culinary experience.

Ford presented the benefits of avocado consumption throughout the life span by highlighting key findings from Hass Avocado Board-supported research, while Palinski-Wade prepared recipes showcasing the versatility of avocados across all age demographics. Following the presentation, guests sampled avocado-inspired bites from a build-your-own taco bar featuring smoky avocado guacamole, to gluten-free cupcakes with avocado frosting.

For more information, visit http://www.LoveOneToday.com.

Submitted by the Hass Avocado Board.