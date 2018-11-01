Say 'thanks' to retired teachers

The week of Nov. 4-10 is California's 20th annual Retired Teachers Week. What do retired teachers mean to Fallbrook, Bonsall, and the Rainbow communities? A lot.

Retired teachers continue to give back to local communities through their pocketbook and their passion for volunteerism. They continue "to keep on keeping on."

According to figures from the California Retired Teachers Association, retired teachers statewide donated nearly two million hours of volunteer service in the past year, valued at more than $56 million. In addition to their donated time, they are part of the economic benefits California receives as they spend their pension benefit checks. These pensions are the outcomes of many years of dedicated and hard work in classrooms in California.

Retired teachers will continue to give back. They cared about their students and communities while they worked as educators and that caring has not stopped at retirement. Take time to thank us retired teachers during this special week in November. We are visible in our royal blue shirts or hoodies with the CalRTA logo embroidered on them.

Genie Summers

Recording secretary

Division 81, CalRTA Fallbrook