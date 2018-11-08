Spooky good fun at the Boys & Girls Club's annual Haunted House

Boys & Girls Clubs of North County members and staff gather in their costumes before this year's Haunted House.

FALLBROOK – For those seeking a good scare this Halloween season, the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County converted their clubhouse on East Ivy Street into a terrifying haunted house, which was open Oct. 26-27.

Facilities Director Gabe Gonzalez, dressed as Freddy Krueger, walks the halls of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County's Haunted House.

Over 500 local community members dared to enter this year's Haunted House created by the club's facilities director, Gabe Gonzalez. Although 500 guests willingly entered the transformed clubhouse, only a small percentage found the nerve to make it all the way through.

"I worked both nights of the event," Operations Director Lisa Ware said. "I would say that over half of the people who entered the haunted house this year couldn't make it all the way through because they were too scared."

The club's haunted house has become a tradition for Fallbrook and the surrounding communities. The scary event has also become a favorite among the staff who help Gonzalez's vision come to life, and of course, enjoyed dressing up and scaring the brave patrons who showed up this year.

For more information on upcoming events at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, visit their website at http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org or call (760) 728-5871.