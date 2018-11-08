Board of Supervisors approve new improved bike plan

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a new plan Wednesday that could eventually add several hundred miles of safer, more convenient bicycle lanes to roads in and around unincorporated communities.

The board voted 4-0, with Supervisor Ron Roberts absent, to approve a new Active Transportation Plan, the first update of the county's bike plan since 2003.

The plan will be used to guide the potential addition of bike lanes or bike lane improvements when road projects in unincorporated communities, including resurfacing and repaving, are planned and built in the future.

The trans...