Fallbrook Chamber plans Holiday Wine & A Bite, Christmas of Giving Open House

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Holiday Wine & A Bite Art Walk Friday, Dec. 7 and Wednesday, Dec. 12. Registration is available online and at the chamber office.

Limited to 150, Wine & a Bite participants will taste food and fine wines samples and watch several artists “in action.” Several venues in the Historic Downtown area will be participating, including a few new locations.

Reserve a spot today by stopping by the chamber office, by phone (760) 728-5845 or online at www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

The chamber office will be open for the Christmas...