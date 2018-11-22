Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

Bully bird gives others the boot; how to combat aggressive hummingbird behavior

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/25/2018 at 8:34am



The hummingbirds in my yard flit through the air with their wings fluttering at nearly 50 miles per hour as their tiny bodies hover above the flowers gathering the nectar that fuels their fast-paced lifestyle.

There are so many hummingbirds that call California home, from Costa’s and Allen’s Hummingbirds to the gorgeous ruby throated hummingbird that many of us see on a daily basis. Many of them call my drought tolerant landscaped yard home and we love just sitting on the front porch to watch them.

Due to the large number of hummingbirds that buzz in and out of our yard and our love of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/25/2018 14:03