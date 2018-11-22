Fallbrook Beautification Alliance gives thanks for Major Market customer generosity

John Alarcon, Major Market store manager, presents a check for $1,850.36 to Jerri Patchett, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance president. The check reflects the total amount of money donated by customers at Major Market during FBA's "Wipe Out Graffiti" campaign.

FALLBROOK – Customers shopping at Major Market during August and September had the opportunity to make a donation to the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance's "Wipe Out Graffiti" Campaign. A total of $1,850.36 was raised by customers dropping spare change or generously supporting the fight.

Since the beginning of 2018, the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance has removed 1396 tags in and around Fallbrook, which represents 434 volunteer hours of scrubbing, painting, washing and scouring. The team of just five volunteers, led by Marta Donovan of the FBA, includes Dan Clouse, Susan Huff, newest...