Fallbrook Beautification Alliance gives thanks for Major Market customer generosity
Last updated 11/24/2018 at 11:54am
FALLBROOK – Customers shopping at Major Market during August and September had the opportunity to make a donation to the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance's "Wipe Out Graffiti" Campaign. A total of $1,850.36 was raised by customers dropping spare change or generously supporting the fight.
Since the beginning of 2018, the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance has removed 1396 tags in and around Fallbrook, which represents 434 volunteer hours of scrubbing, painting, washing and scouring. The team of just five volunteers, led by Marta Donovan of the FBA, includes Dan Clouse, Susan Huff, newest...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)