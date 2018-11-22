Re: 'Dirty trick' perpetrated on Fallbrook votes [Village News, Letter, 11/15/18]

In last week’s Opinion Section Mr. Schembri intentionally attacked and libeled me concerning an art display at the Fallbrook Library. He claimed that I chose the art, which involved immigration, to be on the walls during voting at the library.

He wrote that I must consider myself “incredibly cleaver (clever?) and sneaky”, that I did it as a “cheap trick” to influence the election and suggested that I broke the law. He claimed that because I was the former president of the Fallbrook Democratic Party I chose and placed the art to influence voters.

I was not involved with this art show. I did not choose the art, I did not participate in hanging the art in the library, and I did not know that the library would be used for voting. Furthermore, although I am a Democrat, I was never the president of the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

Mr. Schembri’s personal attack on me is unfortunately typical of today’s politics, especially by those concerned with issues like voter fraud. It is especially harmful because some people who have read his article will still think I did something terribly wrong because of politics. I did not do anything wrong.

We must do better if we want our democracy and our country to thrive.

Larry Miller