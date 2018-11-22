Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Wildcats win three cross country championships

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/25/2018 at 8:19am



Sullivan Middle School won three of the four North County Middle School Cross Country League championships Nov. 1 at Kit Carson Park.

The Wildcats won the championships for sixth-grade and seventh-grade girls, sixth-grade and seventh-grade boys, and eighth-grade girls. Sullivan's eighth-grade boys placed sixth.

"I am not sure if three championships has ever happened i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/25/2018 14:02