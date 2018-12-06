Singing may reduce stress, improve motor function for people with Parkinson's disease

AMES, Iowa – Singing may provide benefits beyond improving respiratory and swallow control in people with Parkinson’s disease, according to new data from Iowa State University researchers.

The results from the pilot study revealed improvements in mood and motor symptoms, as well as reduced physiological indicators of stress. Elizabeth Stegemoller, an assistant professor of kinesiology, cautions this is preliminary data, but said the improvements among singing participants are similar to benefits of taking medication. She presented the work at the Society for Neuroscience 2018 conferenc...