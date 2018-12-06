Students learn to Save Our Forests

The kiosk on the east trail of Los Jilgueros Preserve details the contribution of local students to the restoration of native plants.

FALLBROOK – Fall is planting time, or "the big dig," as Fallbrook Land Conservancy's Save Our Forest environmental education program has come to be known. Way back in 2004, Save Our Forest volunteers began introducing students at Live Oak Elementary School to the joys of planting new trees and shrubs in San Diego County open space.

Since then, young volunteers have planted many new trees at FLC's Dinwiddie, Hellers Bend, and Los Jilgueros preserves. These preserves are not county parks and are not maintained by county caretakers. Many of these properties, which are owned by the Fallbrook...