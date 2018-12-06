It's Toys for Tots time at Fallbrook Airpark

Fallbrook Airpark is a Toys for Tots drop-off location, and people can personally hand off toys to U.S. Marines Saturday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa's sleigh typically touches down on rooftops, not runways, but four county airports want to help it make that happen – and make this holiday happier for local, less fortunate children.

All residents have to do is drop off a new, unwrapped toy into the Toys for Tots donation boxes at Fallbrook Airpark, McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon or Ramona Airport in Ramona. Or they can give their donated toy in person to uniformed U.S. Marines at Fallbrook Airpark Saturday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The donation boxes will be open at all four airports th...