Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office 

It's Toys for Tots time at Fallbrook Airpark

 
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 11:39am

Fallbrook Airpark is a Toys for Tots drop-off location, and people can personally hand off toys to U.S. Marines Saturday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa's sleigh typically touches down on rooftops, not runways, but four county airports want to help it make that happen – and make this holiday happier for local, less fortunate children.

All residents have to do is drop off a new, unwrapped toy into the Toys for Tots donation boxes at Fallbrook Airpark, McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon or Ramona Airport in Ramona. Or they can give their donated toy in person to uniformed U.S. Marines at Fallbrook Airpark Saturday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

