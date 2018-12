According to the CHP, a two car traffic collision occurred on SR76 west at North River Road, 2:12 p.m. today.

A white minivan was reported to be on its side facing the wrong way, the other vehicle (a dark sedan) was on the right hand side with debris in the lanes. A detective has the #2 lane blocked. There was no update on the CHP website as of 3:25 p.m.