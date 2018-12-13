'Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Musical' returns to Pechanga by popular demand

David Reuther as Bob Wallace, left, and Fisher Kaake as Phil Davis play Army veterans who now have a successful song-and-dance act.

If you can, remember the pure heartfelt joy of each year's first snowfall, twirling with your arms out-stretched, face to the sky in the middle of a snow-covered winter wonderland – it is just possible there may be a way to revisit those precious memories.

Back by popular demand, Theatre Royale returns to Pechanga Resort Casino with "Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Musical."

Once again directed by Scott King and Sarah Cleveland, this is the quintessential Christmas musical production perfect for the entire family, parents, children, grandparents and out-of-town guests.

With only four performances of "Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Musical," tickets are moving fast. The show opens Friday, Dec. 21, and closes Sunday, Dec. 23, with two shows Saturday, Dec. 22.

I attended a rehearsal to review the production.

The magic commences when Music Director Don LeMaster transforms the rehearsal room into the Columbia Inn in Pine Tree, Vermont, the setting of Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Musical." As rehearsal begins, LeMaster expertly unites the actors' voices into a chorus.

Pulling the cast to its feet, LeMaster counts out a beat, strikes a chord and fills the room with the show's famous number "Snow."

"Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Musical," invites us to sit back and relish the simple joy of watching the attractive singing Haynes sisters, Betty and Judy, as they train to Pine Tree, Vermont, to entertain the guests at the Columbia Inn over the holiday season.

Sandra Rice plays Betty Haynes with Kylie Molnar as Judy, her younger sister and singing partner.

The successful song-and-dance team of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who are former army buddies of Freckle-Faced Haynes receive a letter from him encouraging them to check out his sisters' act. The catch, the letter was actually written by Judy.

Instead of heading to Florida as planned, Bob is tricked by Phil who swaps the train tickets and sends the two to Vermont alongside the Haynes sisters.

This cast is filled with talent, like the engaging singer David Reuther playing Bob Wallace and Fisher Kaake as Phil Davis.

Also featured in the show is Teresa Oliva as Martha Watson who manages the inn, John Campbell as General Waverly as the owner and Madeline Stuart as Susan, the General's granddaughter.

With luck on my side, it happened that I got a chance to hear Stuart, who began performing at the age of four and is the youngest member of the cast at 10 years old, blast out her solo number.

"This is like my twelfth show," she said.

Featured in supporting leads are Ron Clinton, Valerie Cope, Sharon Duchi, Gabrielle Incremona, Brandon Kallen, Michael Ring, Mark Russell and Michele Vasile.

Sergio Comacho, Candace Carbajal, Dylan Dewald, Daisy Fuentes, Cole Howard, Jeremy Kurator, Ashlyn Miller, Skyelar Nalley, Eric Navarro, Tamara Rodriguez, Matthew Ryan, and Alison Teague are all featured in the song and dance ensemble.

The inspired set design is adapted for this stage by Anna Louizos with the 1950s costumes created by Carrie Robbins featuring lots of the original flare with matching starched crinolines.

The show opens Friday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. followed by two shows Saturday, Dec. 22 - a 2 p.m. matinee and an 8 p.m. show. The final showing of "Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical" is a Sunday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m. matinee.

Pechanga Resort Casino is located at 45000 Pechanga Parkway in Temecula.

Tickets for this Broadway production are going fast and can be purchased at the Box Office by calling (877) 711-2946 or (951) 770-2507. Tickets are also available online at http://www.pechanga.com/entertain/white-christmas. Both valet parking and free parking are available for the showing.