Five tips for a good night's sleep

FALLBROOK – Millions of Americans toss and turn much of the night, unable to fall asleep – or to stay asleep once they finally do drift off.

Maybe it’s worrying about bills. Maybe it’s relationship problems. It might even be a sleep disorder keeping them awake when they should be snoozing soundly. Whatever the reason, more than one-third of American adults don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Without proper sleep, they could be drowsy at work the next day, unable to properly perform their job and irritable with everyone around...