Mission Theater to reopen in January

The historic Mission Theater, idle for several months while its new owner went through a laborious permit process, will reopen in a few weeks.

Roy Moosa, who purchased the downtown venue last summer, reported the theater has passed inspections and he has secured the permits needed to host live performances.

Mission Theater will host its first public event under Moosa's ownership Jan. 18, when The 413 Project Repertory Theater presents Seussical the Broadway Musical. Termed a "fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza," Seussical will be presented several times during the weekends of Jan. 1...