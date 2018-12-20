Rainbow MWD quitclaims sewer easement to Palomar College

The construction of the infrastructure for the Palomar North Education Center and Horse Creek Ridge developments included the construction of a new sewer main to connect with existing mains on Horse Ranch Creek Road, and the sewer easement Rainbow had for the main which was replaced is now owned without restriction by the Palomar Community College District.

The authorization of a quitclaim deed for the sewer easement was approved on a 5-0 Rainbow board vote Dec. 4.

“It’s just standard procedure when we don’t need an easement to quitclaim it back,” Rainbow general manager Tom Kenne...