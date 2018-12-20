Eight Warriors make all-league team

Last updated 12/22/2018 at 7:08am

Fallbrook High senior Craig Person stretches out to get the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Sweetwater. Valley League coaches named Person to the all-league first team offense.

Led by first-team selection Craig Person, eight Fallbrook High football players were selected by Valley League coaches for recognition on the all-league team.

Person, a senior, made first team offense as a wide receiver. Senior running back Jalen Webb, senior quarterback Jake McBroom and senior lineman Darius Watson made second team offense. Earning honorable mention offense were senior lineman Ricardo Magana and sophomore lineman Brady Hoff. Junior linebacker Dru Calloway and senior defensive back Daniel Cedillo received honorable mention defense.

The Warriors finished 2-7 overall and 0-4...