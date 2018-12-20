Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

Eight Warriors make all-league team

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/22/2018 at 7:08am

Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook High senior Craig Person stretches out to get the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Sweetwater. Valley League coaches named Person to the all-league first team offense.

Led by first-team selection Craig Person, eight Fallbrook High football players were selected by Valley League coaches for recognition on the all-league team.

Person, a senior, made first team offense as a wide receiver. Senior running back Jalen Webb, senior quarterback Jake McBroom and senior lineman Darius Watson made second team offense. Earning honorable mention offense were senior lineman Ricardo Magana and sophomore lineman Brady Hoff. Junior linebacker Dru Calloway and senior defensive back Daniel Cedillo received honorable mention defense.

The Warriors finished 2-7 overall and 0-4...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018