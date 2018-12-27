Foundation for Senior Care hires new care advocate

Newly hired senior care advocate Kay Gomez, left, delivers Christmas gifts to Fallbrook Skilled Nursing and social worker, Aracely Martinez. Gomez and two other advocates regularly meet with seniors, often in their homes, to assess their needs and coordinate with local and government organizations to fulfill them.

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care has hired Kay Gomez as new senior care advocate to replace Susan Baglien who recently retired.

"With a 46 percent increase in care advocate services over the past year," Executive Director Rachel Mason said. "We needed a well-qualified, compassionate person to step into Susan's shoes and join our care advocate team. Kay is an ideal fit."

Gomez has a master's degree in counseling psychology, several years' experience working with older adults and most recently as the director of social services at a skilled nursing facility.

"I'm passionate abo...