Foundation for Senior Care hires new care advocate
Last updated 12/31/2018 at 8:32am
FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care has hired Kay Gomez as new senior care advocate to replace Susan Baglien who recently retired.
"With a 46 percent increase in care advocate services over the past year," Executive Director Rachel Mason said. "We needed a well-qualified, compassionate person to step into Susan's shoes and join our care advocate team. Kay is an ideal fit."
Gomez has a master's degree in counseling psychology, several years' experience working with older adults and most recently as the director of social services at a skilled nursing facility.
"I'm passionate abo...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)