Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Foundation for Senior Care hires new care advocate

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2018 at 8:32am

Newly hired senior care advocate Kay Gomez, left, delivers Christmas gifts to Fallbrook Skilled Nursing and social worker, Aracely Martinez. Gomez and two other advocates regularly meet with seniors, often in their homes, to assess their needs and coordinate with local and government organizations to fulfill them.

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care has hired Kay Gomez as new senior care advocate to replace Susan Baglien who recently retired.

"With a 46 percent increase in care advocate services over the past year," Executive Director Rachel Mason said. "We needed a well-qualified, compassionate person to step into Susan's shoes and join our care advocate team. Kay is an ideal fit."

Gomez has a master's degree in counseling psychology, several years' experience working with older adults and most recently as the director of social services at a skilled nursing facility.

"I'm passionate abo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/02/2019 05:00