Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Combat cold and flu season

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/7/2019 at 12:02pm

Getty Images photo

If cold or flu viruses strike this winter, it's important to consult a medical professional with any health-related questions.

When temperatures drop, the risk for illness, such as colds and the flu, rises. Each year, millions of Americans suffer from symptoms ranging from coughing, sneezing and congestion to aches, fevers and vomiting that can leave them feeling less than 100 percent.

While they may not be able to avoid illness entirely, they can take steps to protect themselves from the common cold and more serious bugs like the flu.

This cold and flu season, keep essentials on-hand from thermometers to diagnose a fever quickly to humidifiers and heated blankets that can potentially help shorten recovery times....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/09/2019 00:18