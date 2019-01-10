Affordable health screenings coming to Temecula

TEMECULA – Residents living in and around Temecula can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Trinity Lutheran Church of Temecula will host the community event, Monday, Jan. 28, at 30470 Pauba Road in Temecula.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to a risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid func...