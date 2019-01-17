Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Elaine J. Fountain

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/17/2019 at 9:34pm

Elaine J. Fountain, born Jan. 6, 1927, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family Jan. 14, 2019. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Blair E. Fountain, and her daughter, Lee Ann Fountain. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa; her three sons, Blair, Scott, and Drew; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Elaine lived a wonderful life. She had lived in Fallbrook since 1970, worked as a bookkeeper at the Fallbrook Convalescent Hospital for nearly 30 years, was an avid tennis player and loved golfing and being with her family. She created her legacy of love for her family.

Private services will be held. Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary is handling arrangements.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/18/2019 07:59