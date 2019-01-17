Elaine J. Fountain, born Jan. 6, 1927, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family Jan. 14, 2019. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Blair E. Fountain, and her daughter, Lee Ann Fountain. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa; her three sons, Blair, Scott, and Drew; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Elaine lived a wonderful life. She had lived in Fallbrook since 1970, worked as a bookkeeper at the Fallbrook Convalescent Hospital for nearly 30 years, was an avid tennis player and loved golfing and being with her family. She created her legacy of love for her family.

Private services will be held. Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary is handling arrangements.