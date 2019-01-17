Warriors compile 3-5-2 pre-league girls soccer record

Last updated 1/19/2019 at 5:22pm

The pre-league portion of Fallbrook High School’s 2018-2019 girls soccer season gave the Warriors a 3-5-2 record.

“We’ve been doing well,” Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said. “All in all, I'm happy with the team.”

Last year Fallbrook was in Division III for CIF playoff purposes. The Warriors are in Division II for this season.

“We moved up a division this year,” Garcia said.

Garcia sought to schedule Division II and Division I teams when possible.

“A couple of the losses have been close matches,” Garcia said. “We’re hanging in there with Division II teams.”

Fallb...