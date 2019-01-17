Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warriors compile 3-5-2 pre-league girls soccer record

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2019 at 5:22pm

The pre-league portion of Fallbrook High School’s 2018-2019 girls soccer season gave the Warriors a 3-5-2 record.

“We’ve been doing well,” Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said. “All in all, I'm happy with the team.”

Last year Fallbrook was in Division III for CIF playoff purposes. The Warriors are in Division II for this season.

“We moved up a division this year,” Garcia said.

Garcia sought to schedule Division II and Division I teams when possible.

“A couple of the losses have been close matches,” Garcia said. “We’re hanging in there with Division II teams.”

Fallb...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018