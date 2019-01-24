Athlete of the Week: Calhoun stands out for Warriors boys basketball team

Fallbrook High junior Joel Calhoun leads the Warriors varsity basketball team in scoring, rebounds and assists this season.

In what has proven to be a difficult season for the Fallbrook High School varsity boys' basketball team, 6-foot-3 junior Joel Calhoun shined brightly for the Warriors.

As of press time, the Warriors are 0-16 on the season, 0-4 in Central League play.

But the three-year varsity athlete leads the team in scoring, rebounds and assists, inspiring Head Coach Ryan Smith to nominate Calhoun for Athlete of the Week.

Calhoun, who hopes to play in college one day, said he first picked up a basketball at age 4.

"When my family first moved to Fallbrook," he said. "It all started in the backyard with a...