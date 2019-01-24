Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warriors competitive in first two Valley League wrestling duals

 
Although Fallbrook High School's wrestling team lost both matches Jan. 10 at a tri-dual meet at Escondido High School, the Warriors were more successful against the two previous Valley League champions than they have been in the past.

"It was a very respectable showing," said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

"We were competitive in both duals," Vera said. "Unfortunately we lost in both."

Fallbrook wrestled what was scheduled to be a full slate of matches against both Ramona and Escondido. The Warriors do not have a 170-pound wrestler and senior Mateo Gonzalez is Fallbrook's only 160-pound wre...



