Warriors competitive in first two Valley League wrestling duals

Although Fallbrook High School's wrestling team lost both matches Jan. 10 at a tri-dual meet at Escondido High School, the Warriors were more successful against the two previous Valley League champions than they have been in the past.

"It was a very respectable showing," said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

"We were competitive in both duals," Vera said. "Unfortunately we lost in both."

Fallbrook wrestled what was scheduled to be a full slate of matches against both Ramona and Escondido. The Warriors do not have a 170-pound wrestler and senior Mateo Gonzalez is Fallbrook's only 160-pound wre...