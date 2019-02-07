Dian Hall, 80, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. She was born Dian Marion Wright, the only daughter and oldest of three children, to the late Marion and Edwin C. Wright, Sept. 14, 1938.

She grew up in Glendale, where she graduated from Glendale High School and earned a degree in fashion merchandising. Dian and her brother, Edwin traveled to Europe together soon after they graduated, always remembered as the time of their lives.

In 1960 Dian married the love of her life, Rodger Hall. They moved to Fallbrook, in the early 1970s, with their two sons, Gary and Mike. Dian was an adoring mother, animal lover and an active volunteer in the community with Future Farmers of America, 4-H Club and Boy Scouts. In 1975, Dian and Rodger expanded their family and were blessed with their third child, a baby girl, Amy.

Dian remained in Fallbrook after the loss of her beloved husband, Rodger, in 1992. She suffered loss and challenges, but her endless strength and hard work helped her persevere as a single mom of a young lady and two older boys. Her love for her children was unwavering and always her greatest treasure.

Her interest in life included spending time with her 10 grandchildren, family gatherings, bridge games, sewing, a good book, traveling and helping her daughter Amy in her classroom while she taught.

Dian is survived by her two brothers Edwin and William. Also, by her three children, Gary Hall, Mike Hall, Amy Bousfield; their spouses, Audrea Hall, Michelle Hall and Kevin Bousfield and her 10 beautiful grandchildren, Justin, Charlotte, Kate, Seth, Ryan, Ian, Zoe, Hayden, Lauren and Collin.

She will missed by family and friends.