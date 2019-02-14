Preliminary work for new Sandia Creek Drive bridge is starting

Sandra Jacobson of California Trout, George Sutherland and Bob Blankenship of Trout Unlimited

Special to the Village News

The Sandia Creek Drive bridge replacement project over the Santa Margarita River, two miles north of Fallbrook, is a long-awaited community improvement.

The new bridge will be built about 150 feet downstream of the existing structure and will straighten out the curve near the trailhead parking lot. It will make it safer for trail users and motorists to use this high traffic area. It will also allow safe passage for endangered Southern steelhead upstream to spawning an...