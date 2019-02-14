Celis leads Warriors girls' rugby with love

Nathalie Celis has been the captain of the Fallbrook High School Warriors girls' rugby team for two seasons now, and the diminutive but hard-charging senior open-side flank can go from menacing scowl to huge smile at any moment when she is on the field.

Not only that, she's quick.

"Nathalie has great feet and a wicked step that leaves players dead on their feet," head coach Craig Pinnell said. "She is a player that leads by example but also has the vision to play off others at the right moment."

It's obvious her teammates love her, but the love they have for her doesn't compare to the love...