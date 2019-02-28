Fallbrook Democratic Club announces March meeting

Will Rodriguez Kennedy, chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party, will speak at the Thursday, March 7, meeting of the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, March 7, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St., in Fallbrook. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

This month's speaker will be Will Rodriguez Kennedy, chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party, who will give a presentation on the recently given address on the state of the San Diego County Democratic Party.

Additionally, candidates Alex Ballin and Ammar Campa Najjar, who are seeking the club's endorsement for Congressional District 50, will speak and answer questions. Fallbrook Democratic Club was named Democratic Club of the Year by the San Diego County Democratic Party.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road. Interested persons are welcome. Visit http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org for more information.

