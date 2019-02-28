Marion Jean (Pearson) McLean, a Fallbrook resident for 69 years, passed peacefully Feb. 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Don Sr. who passed in 2017.

Marion met Don in 1947 at her family's new business on Main Street, the Hitching Post Malt shop. They married in 1948, had two sons and were active in the community.

The family invited the community to read her full obituary and view Celebration of Life service details – Friday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Fallbrook – at http://www.berry-bellandhall.com/obituary/marion-mclean.