Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Marion Jean (Pearson) McLean

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/1/2019 at 1:46pm

Marion Jean (Pearson) McLean, a Fallbrook resident for 69 years, passed peacefully Feb. 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Don Sr. who passed in 2017.

Marion met Don in 1947 at her family's new business on Main Street, the Hitching Post Malt shop. They married in 1948, had two sons and were active in the community.

The family invited the community to read her full obituary and view Celebration of Life service details – Friday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Fallbrook – at http://www.berry-bellandhall.com/obituary/marion-mclean.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/01/2019 19:05